The reunion of the cast of Zoe 101, revived the scandal of pedophilia with the declarations of Alexa Nokolas

Few days ago some of the members of the cast of Zoey 101 they met 11 years after the program would end. However the meeting brought out the dark secrets between the producer and some of the participants of the cast.

According to Millennium, not everything in the recuentro was pink, then went to the former producer of Nickelodeon, Dan Schneiderof those who speculate acts of pedophilia with different stars.

All hell broke loose on social networks when Alexa Nikolasperformer “Nicole”, the best friend of Zoey’s, pointed out through your account Instagram the reasons for not attended the meeting.

For everyone to know my experience of being Nicole in Zoey 101. Stay tuned. I think that it is important now more than ever, said Alexa Nikolas in a historie of Instagram.

Alexa Nikolas he commented that the meeting of Zoey 101, which was not invited, it sparked “a lot of trauma of the child”.

Minutes after Alexa Nikolas he wrote that he felt surprised by the exclusion of the which was part. Why was the account of his former teammate Christopher Massey, who played with Michael and questioned why it still remains out of their meetings.

Why am I out of this yet? Lol is a little bit funny. We have like 30 years. Amazing, ” wrote the actress in a video in which it appears part of the cast of Zoey 101.

To the surprise of “complicity” and exclusion by their peers, the actress continued publishing on the topic in Instagram.

I never wanted to stray away from the reunion. Especially if they do not participate. It was all sarcasm about how ridiculous this all is. And heartbreaking. The request was a joke. Hence the laughter. I simply could not believe it. I’m still in shock, he pointed out.

The reunion of Zoey 101 attended by actors Chris Massy, Sean Flyn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby WildePaul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sander.

The actress main series, Lynn Spears, also came to the meeting because the recordings in their new series for Netfilx: “Sweet Magnolias”.

Who is Dan Schneider?

Dan Schneider he was producer and writer of several series for children on Nickelodeon as Kenan & Kel, Drake & Josh, Victorius, Sam & Cat and Zoey 101.

In September of 2018 was dismissed without any explanation. During this time a number of complaints were against them, especially sexual harassment and pedophilia.

