The relationship of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, at the end demonstrated

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are the new star couple of Hollywood. Or rather take it being almost 4 years, although up to now the press had not been able to “prove it” in any way.

From the year 2013all the rumors and different sources claimed that the two actors had a relationship. But they have never been shown together, and even Foxx came to desmentirlo directly when those comments began to arise.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, the relationship discovered

Everything has changed this week, when the media Daily Mail and TMZ have obtained pictures of both walking on the beach of Malibu, California, holding hands.

In this way, it is confirmed that the ex of Tom Cruise, of 38 years and mother of Suri Cruiseto share his life with the actor, 49, who has two daughters but has never been married. Yes, they, for the moment, have not said anything about it.

Why so excessive secrecy?

Now that the photographers have achieved these and that their relationship has been confirmed, the press has also shown the reason by which their relationship would have been maintained for a very long time in the most absolute secrecy.

Apparently, in the multi-million dollar contract divorce with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes had a clause that he could not make public any new relationship for at least five years.

Her marriage to Tom Cruise ended in 2012, so that right after that time, in 2017the press has got these photos of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx enjoying their “freedom”.