The passion of Maddie Ziegler, the figure of the videos of Sia

The two latest videos from the australian artist Sia has caused a stir on social networks. And more that by the fact that the singer has not wished to show his face, is the dexterity in the dance of the protagonist of the same, Maddie Ziegler, which has astonished millions of viewers.

Maddie made her television debut in 2011 on the reality show of “Lifetime” Dance moms -with just eight years – where he reached a quick recognition. But after the last video of Sia, Elastic Heart, in which the dancer american 12-year-old shares the camera with the actor Shia LaBeouf (Los Angeles, 1986), his face has become viral.

In this interview he tells us a little bit about your preparation and the things that have changed after the success of the music videos and the program Dance moms.

How has been your life after the success of “Dance mom” and the videos of Sia?

My life has changed in so many ways! Now when I walk down the street fans I recognize it, and it is simply amazing! In addition, I have gotten many opportunities behind the music video of Sia, such as to be able to make presentations in television programs, interviews and important events.

How much time it took to learn the choreography for the videos Chandelier and Elastic Heart?

It took Me three hours to learn the choreography Chandelierand for Elastic Heart there were three days.

Is there some improvisation in the videos?

I didn’t do any improvisation in the videos. Ryan Heffington, the choreographer, and the co-directors Sia and Daniel Askill had a vision and that is exactly what I did.

What are the videos ‘Chandelier’ and ‘Elastic Heart’?

Chandelier it is about the private life of the character and in Elastic Heart I shot a wolf that has been living in a cage for a while. I make sounds, persecutions, and crawls in the video. At the beginning I am the stronger, trying to bring it down to Shia LaBeouf, but approaching the end, he gets me up and gives me turns, fighting back. Finally, we become friends.

What was it like working with Shia LaBeouf?

– To work with Shia, it was a privilege! He is an amazing actor. It was very nice and we had a lot of funny moments on the set. Not had to teach any dance movement, because he picked up the choreography quickly.

How much time do you practice dance a day?

I practice 6 to 8 hours a day.

What are the goals in your dancing career and in your life in the short and long term?

Dance will always be part of my life. One of my goals is to be able to act and dance in a film. Dancing is much more than what people think, and I have a great passion for dance.