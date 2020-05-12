The party looks with the Spanish trend in Los Angeles

More and more Spanish who cross the pond and trend in countries like the united States, and it is already said Chiara Ferragni, ‘we are the most cools in the world’. Some days ago, the iconic Danish firm Pandora celebrated a spectacular party in Los Angeles on the occasion of its re-launch, and met their muses international and several guests of our country as Teresa Dry and Belén Hostalet. In this event (dyed pink, graffiti and looks suggestive) to the rhythm of international artists -such as SZA and DJ Luka Sabbat – we found the self-confidence and the femininity of all of them, but also the values of this firm of jewellers that pays special attention to the empowerment of women.

Both influencers dazzled with jewels of the house hostess next to Georgia May Jagger and Shanina Shaykh or actresses such as Nathalie Emmanuel, showing that in terms of fashion and trends, the Spanish also have a lot to say.

Teresa Dry

Chose a set two pieces tone champagne composed by crop top of pens and a mini-skirt satin with draping on the sides. Finished off with mules of PVC with a wide heel and a handbag in tone mole.