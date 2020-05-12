The new race winner of Simona Halep

The sliding doors are opened and closed during the life of all of us, as happened to Simona Halep . The whole world has always believed that the lability mental was the biggest problem professional of the romanians, but, it is only thanks to his mental strength, he managed to enter the sliding door most important part of your life.

Just last year, at the French Open. After the first defeat against Sloane Stephens, we all thought that history was repeating. Inevitably, as the fate that has already decided what should happen.

Well, on that occasion, Simona overturned the prediction that always lost in the finals of the Slam, drawing a mental strength and an evil agonistic worthy of the world does not. 1. Is it all over? No way!

The new race-winning Simona has been certified for Wimbledon 2019 . A well-deserved victory, after six months of complicated. In a playing surface that is always difficult for her. Against the opponent that almost always had beaten in his career.





And so, the triumph at the All England Club against Serena Williams was the celebration of your career, that you will see as the protagonist in the coming years, when no doubt it will add more Slams to his collection.

And she should be proud of what he managed to do. After all the criticism and the bitter disappointments, I think that most of their colleagues had surrendered, and had never been successful and won a Major.

He did it two times, in the most important tournaments in the world. The lightness that now will be the prize more sweet after all the pressure he has had to endure after each disappointing result.

Simona will be the standard-bearer of Romania in the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. Not only, because the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, will get to Halep to reward with the highest recognition of the state, commanding him to their Steaua României , the rank of knight in gratitude and appreciation for all of your results.

The painful defeats in Roland Garros, Jelena Ostapenko and at the Australian Open against Caroline Wozniacki are just a distant memory. Now comes the best moment of his incredible career.