The new and identical wax figures of Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

As many of you know, this family of stars Hollywood all time is in the mouth of all his followers for different reasons, especially for its raucous life with that all the time boast luxuries such as cars, houses, jewelry, and travel.

However, the celebrities also are noted for carrying out works of charity all the time, reason for which his fame increases each time more.

Now, two of the Kardashian they have stolen all the attention after learning that a renowned museum of United States, they are feeling for having their own double made in wax, these are Kriss Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The news was shared by the mother of the popular clan through a number of images, which can be seen in the exhibition of the place where it appears she and her daughter, and the resemblance is quite real, so much so that many have confused with his original version.

“Oh how amazing is this!? Our new wax figures at Madame Tussauds New York, opening on Tuesday! Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall we will have our wax figures together for the first time”was the description with that Jenner he accompanied the photo that are in your account Instagram.

You may be interested: So it was the extravagant birthday cake for Kourtney Kardashian

In the post it is possible to show that in the first shots she appears in the company of his daughter Kourtney and in the third, appears standing next to your partner Corey Gamble and there yes it is possible to show the physical resemblance with these dolls.

“They look too real”, “oh my God”, “the best wax figures I’ve ever seen”were some of the comments written by fans of the entrepreneur.

It is worth mentioning that the museum Madame Tussauds it is recognized by do this type of creations with different celebrities from all over the world.

Don’t stop reading: The astonishing figure that reaches to win Kim Kardashian for posting on Instagram

¡Ponte al día news entertainment, showbiz, music, fashion, film, tv, celebrities and much more! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as @CanalRCN and don’t forget to comment and share using our HT #SuperLike.