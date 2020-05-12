the mother-in-chief of the celebrity

If one thing characterizes the clan Kardashian, and even more to its CEO, ideóloga and matriarch, Kris Jenneris that any thing –and by ‘anything’ is understood from a robbery in which your daughter will steal 10 million in jewelry, to how you can be the face after a bad session of botox– it can always be metabolized in favor of the accounts of this fabulous conglomerate. An economic empire in which family and mark are synonymous, and whose formula –drama guionizado; audiences in the millions on network, and sponsorships and sales ‘on-line’– has become in the mold of the celebrity monetarizada and turbocapilista of the TWENTY-first century.

The former manager of O. J. Simpson says now that the athlete and the enpresaria had an ‘affaire’

So I will have to see how Kris, who usually expelled the controversy with an “I don’t live in that space of negative energy”, makes the last precipio machinery media has opened this week at your feet. If you don’t carry the day the carousel chifladuras recreation of the clan: in the documentary ‘Who killed Nicole?’ –on the murder of the wife of the sportsman, by which this was declared not guilty, with all the evidence against–, the former manager of O. J. Simpson has said that Kris, intimate of the victim, remained in a yacusi a sexual encounter with the star (we will save the details gruesome) when she was still married to Rob Kardashian first husband, the father of her four older children and lawyer of Simpson. And all this the same week that the woman, 63-year-old, was pitching in the kitchen to the chambers of the ‘reality’ family The ‘Kardashian’ and, with the toaster for a witness, got a little tear of family relations berating their offspring the animosity that they feel for your boyfriend, Corey Gamble38.

Relationships guionizadas

“Do you want to stop turn anything into a plot?”, she once said Kendallthe penultimate of their daughters, before becoming the model best paid in the world and understand how things work under the sign of the K, which is that of Kris, but also that of their daughters –Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie– and that, basically, is to show a lot of agitation in front of the cameras; to be ambassadors for a lifestyle that combines luxury and ‘trash’, and work hard to convert the day-to-day in a fabulous teleshopping global.

Self-taught, likes to say that part of what he knows he learned by watching how her second husband “milked” its two days of olympic glory

When the mother and manager of the clan –that is called ‘momager’ since he did something very ‘kardashian’: registering the word as a mark– you ask how a stewardess of American Airlains has become the executive producer the most powerful of the reality show, she usually replies that he knows what he learned in the receptions offered by her first husband –in which she was smiling, processed and learned– and by watching how her second husband, Bruce Jenner –today Caitlyn, as at this point you know all over the world that have blood supply and a screen about “milking” for years its just two days of olympic glory.

Sex video

So the opportunity jumped when Kris –which opened a communication agency to manage the career of Jenner and whose tv experience is in accordance to appear on a tape of fitness of the infomercial of the husband– saw the ‘reality’ of family Osbourne. Do they not want the executives of the channel E! a program of reality show in which three girls from Calabasas started a career loony towards the Ivy League of the cebridad and are not afraid to show their “vulnerabilities”, promised the mother? By that time, Kim was just a friend of Paris Hilton that she handled the wardrobe, but… it had a sex video that was conveniently released at the launch of the show.

“I think that, finally, everything that she wanted has happened,” says Kim Kardashian of her mother

Twelve years later, the ‘medicis’ of the contemporary celebrity have amassed a dizzying fortune (weeks ago, ‘Forbes’ cheered to Kylie as the milmillonaria younger thanks to their lip products) – based advertise and/or sell anything from cosmetics and fragrances to clothing lines for working mothers and articles diet. His influence is such that your audience on Instagram doubles to the inhabitants of the USA and has even emerged a powerful industry low-cost that, with just a click, and for less than it costs to order a pizza, you take home any item –pants and eyewear for cyclists, tops, dresses fluoride, or high-heeled shoes and barbed– that is your style or have worn in Instagram. So, when, weeks ago, ‘The New York Times’ asked Kim what balance does your mother of the family company, this replied: “I Believe that everything that she wanted, it has finally happened”.