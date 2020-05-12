The mexicanísimo birthday of Christina Aguilera

One of her dancers took him to serenade to your balcony, in the most pure mexican style

The beautiful singer afro-ecuadorian arrived a couple of days ago at the age of 39 and he made it clear through their social networks it is in your best moment, sharing his amazing appearance during the celebrations of its anniversary.

But now, Christina Aguilera surprised his millions of followers when you publish a video where it shows as we carry serenade to his balcony with a huge mariachi band, in the purest mexican style.

The group she sang it first the classic mañanitas mexicanas, then sing a letter version in spanglish of ‘Happy Birthday’ that is often sung in United States.

“Thank you @gilbertsaldivar for the best birthday surprise”, wrote the singer, thanking one of its dancers, the author of the surprise, at the same time explaining the tradition of the serenade for those who have not known it.

Aguilera was recently on the Mexico city where they presented their The X Tour in several cities with a total success.