the man that stole the heart of Kris Jenner

It is difficult to find love if you are of the family Kardashian, but for Kris Jenner the bad luck seems to have ended as he met his current partner. You say who is Corey Gamble and how he conquered the heart of the momager most famous in the world.

What Quíén is Corey Gamble?

Corey it is a famous manager (born in Atlanta), which represents stars such as Justin Bieber. He and Kris met in a party organized by Riccardo Tisci in 2014, the Italian designer has always been very attached to the family Kardashian, Kanye West and Bieber, so, it was only a matter of time for the two to meet.

Currently, the manager has become a regular shape in the lives of the Kardashian and although the couple has experienced some difficulties and ruptures, your relationship is already going for three years! And the age difference does not seem to be an impediment to both presumed to be his love since, it takes 25 years (Corey is 37 and she is 62) .

Corey is very quiet so you will almost never see him on holidays but the same Jenner has confessed that your sex life is very active. In an episode of KUWTK’s own head of the clan Kardashian confessed: “we do Not stop having sex”.