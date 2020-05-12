The image of Kris Jenner as you’ve never seen: playing tennis in a bikini

This weekend was celebrated the other side of the ocean what here we celebrated a week ago: the Mother’s day. There are many ‘celebrities’ who have paid tribute to those who gave them life, and among them, there are those who have been stilted in their files of the past to surprise your ‘followers’. Is the case for Kendall Jenner, who showed a video that caused a sensation.

It was not for less. The model hanging from a recording in which we can see his mother and matriarch of the clan Kardashian, Kris Jennerin bikini and handled with panache, with a racket in hand. What ever you have imagined to Kris playing tennis in a suit and bathroom? So, there lies the grace.

Kendall is one of those famous that we are livening up the quarantine with their publications in social networks. A few days ago, on the occasion of that MET Gala that could not take place, I shared some pictures of past editions, to remind us of those times in which the red carpet was unfolded with all its grandeur.