the friendship of the women of Orlando Bloom

In front of millions of followers and on Twitter. So have wanted to disprove Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry his alleged bad relationship, a confrontation born as a result of the courtship of the singer with Orlando Bloom, former spouse of the model and father of her child, Flynn. The australian and the californian agreed in a parade of Moschino, one on the catwalk and another in the ‘front row’, and hesitate to take a selfie that dispels the doubt: there is a bad atmosphere.

The rumors claimed that Kerr, who currently maintains a relationship with Evan Spiegel, the creator of the application Snapchat, was angry with Bloom after learning that the actor of ‘the lord of The rings’ had been carried to his son, Flynn, to an appointment with the singer. But with this image, confirm that everything is calm between the past and the present of the interpreter.

