The fraternal relationship of Miranda Kerr with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr revealed the fraternal relationship that you have with your former partner Orlando Bloom, with whom she has a son.

Even if they have chosen to do so in a more discrete manner that other famous couples divorced, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr have been given since its breakdown in 2013, a lecture at the time of putting everything else the well-being of the only child they have in common.

Eventually they have both finished by building a fraternal relationship that allows them to be very comfortable forming a part of the life of the other and including in that dynamic to their respective partners.

“When Orlando and I broke up… we committed ourselves to always think in Flynn and their needs above our own, and I am very lucky, because we’re very good friends. It is almost as if you were a brother to me… and I have always said and I will say that it is one more of my family,” said the australian, who has two young sons with her current husband Evan Spiegel, in an interview to InStyle magazine.

“And now the same thing happens with your partner, and I told this also to her. They are our family,” he added speaking in his name and in the name of Evan to refer to Katy Perry, the current fiancée of Orlando.

The good relationship that exists between both was evident last year when the pop star appeared glancing at the videos that were released in the social networks of one of the launch parties organized by the cosmetics brand Kora Miranda.

At that time the model was pregnant with their third shoot, and the two posed for a nice photo with the hostess thanked Katy for having made act of presence at the event.

