The five revelations of the book, ‘Becoming’, the memories of Michelle Obama

The book of the former prime lady, Michelle Obama, titled ‘Becoming’, has become one of the political memoirs, most expected the united States and is emerging as one of the most successful publishers in 2018.

Michelle Obama, the wife of former president Barack Obama surprises with revelations ever made about his childhood growing up in Chicago, his experience becoming the first lady african-american of the united States, the racism that he faced in public life and their shock after learning that Donald Trump had won the presidential elections of 2016.

Our correspondent in Washington highlights five revelations highlights of the book that was released in 31 languages:

1. Michelle Obama denounces the sexism and misogyny of the president, Donald Trump, and says that he never forgive her for endangering his family

Michelle Obama ensures that he can not forgive the president of the united States: “Donald Trump, with his innuendo loud and reckless, was putting at risk the safety of my family. And by this you never will forgive”. He describes the campaign of the mogul to discredit her husband, former president Obama as “crazy and passionate, with their intolerance behind, and your xenophobia is hardly concealed, in addition to dangerous”.

Michelle says that neither can forgive Trump for questioning the citizenship of her husband. “She seemed to be making noise in general, appearing in television programs by cable to offer criticism inexperienced from the foreign policy decisions of Barack and questioning openly if it was an american citizen”.

Jorge Silva, a former Hillary Clinton’s campaign for hispanic media, consistent with what is expressed in the book: “Remember that until a few months before the election, Trump continued to accept publicly that the birth certificate of Barack Obama was real, insisting that it was a president illegitimate. What we saw was Donald Trump and the Republican Party by using messages, sexist and racist comments against Hillary and Obama in order to motivate their electoral base”.

Michelle also makes reference to the controversial audio of the presidential campaign in which the excandidato republican spoke disparagingly of women, and hinted as “picking up”: “My body shook with fury after hearing that tape”. That is why when the release of the results of the elections of 2016, he confesses that he was puzzled by the way in which the women supported Trump. “I always ask what led to a lot of women, in particular, to reject a candidate is exceptionally qualified and instead choose a misogynist, as your president,” he says.

2. By becoming the first lady of the united States african-american felt under the scrutiny constantly, in a White House “patriarchal”

“As the only first lady african-american to set foot in the White House had presumed to be a grace assigned to my predecessors white. I knew that was not likely the same to me. No one who has the words “first” and “black” attached I would.” Michelle Obama argues that he had to strive more to fulfill his role, “I learned through the setbacks of the campaign that had to be better, faster, smarter, and stronger than ever. My grace would have to earn”.

And found herself living in the White House patriarchal. “Barack was now surrounded by people whose job it was to treat it as a precious gem. At times it seemed a throwback to a forgotten time, when a family revolved solely around the needs of the man and it was the opposite of what I wanted our daughters thought that it was normal,” he reveals.





Diana Castañeda / France 24

3. His saddest day in the White House was when he learned of the massacre at an elementary school

She was giving a speech when the news broke of the shooting at Sandy Hook, in which 20 children aged 6 and 7 years old, died along with six adults when a man of 20 years came armed to the elementary school a few days of Christmas.

As soon as he finished his speech, aides Michelle told him what had happened and said that her husband wanted her to come back to the White House immediately: “This would be the only time in eight years that he would request my presence in the midst of the working day,” and adds: “When I walked into the Oval Office, Barack and I, we hugged in silence. There was nothing to do or say. Without words”.

4. Michelle conceived their daughters through in vitro fertilization

The former prime lady reveals for the first time that their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, were conceived through in vitro fertilization after multiple difficulties to get pregnant and after suffering a miscarriage.

Describes that it was not easy having to be given injections while her husband was absent in his work as a state legislator: “none of this was your fault, but nor was it equitable,” he writes.

5. M. Obama clears the doubts about a future political career

In his book, former prime lady tries to put an end to the speculation about whether he believes in the future run for public office and to promote a career in politics. “I’ve never been a fan of the policy and my experience in the last ten years has done little to change that. I continue to be discouraged by the evil,” he says.

“His intelligence, charisma and most of all his human sensitivity would make a candidate formidable for any office that would like to aspire to. Having said all this, don’t foresee a nomination policy of Michelle Obama. I think that at this stage, she wants to concentrate on other matters, but in politics anything could happen, so I’ll have to see if the claims for which the former prime lady runs continue,” he told France 24 the exportavoz hispanic in the presidential campaign of Barack Obama in 2008, Federico A. de Jesus.

With its revelations, the book of the former prime lady has surpassed the list of the most sold in the portal Amazon throughout the end of last week and in the supermarket chain Costco. Barnes & Noble also announced that pre-orders of ‘Becoming’ were the highest of any book for adults from 2015.

Traditionally in the publishing industry american memories of the exprimeras ladies, including Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush tend to be the most sold. But the former prime lady, african-american the nation’s promise to break world records.