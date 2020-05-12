The declaration of love of Barack Obama to Michelle | People and Celebrity

“As was said by the Beatles: it’s all going to get better over time. Thanks, honey, for these wonderful 27 years.” So romantic it has been shown Barack Obama with his wife Michelle in the social networks, where he has dedicated this message of love to celebrate your marriage. The text is accompanied by a beautiful photograph in which you see both back to back, watching a sunset in what seems like a landscape of authentic african savanna. As if they were simulating a scene from the movie Memories of Africathe former first lady of the united embraces the former and supports the head on his shoulder.

In less than an hour, the publication has already accumulated nearly a million I like on Instagram and has been shared more than 20,000 times on Twitter. Michelle Obama has also wanted to congratulate your husband on the same digital platforms and, to this end, has chosen a photograph of the two looking at the camera and smiling in front of a beach. “27 years ago this guy promised me a life full of adventures. I would say that has been fulfilled. Here is our next chapter to become people with the syndrome of the empty nest and discover what it is that comes after. While, we still feel the magic that brought us together makes all those years. Happy anniversary, Barack”, has written the former first lady in reference to the life that they live now that their two daughters, Malia and Sasha have left the family home to focus on his university studies.

Despite the fact that they left the White House for more than two and a half years, the relationship of Barack and Michelle Obama continues to be the focus of attention. Last July, the former first lady became the woman most admired in the world, according to the firm international data analysis by YouGov, and during all this time the two as a married couple have become a real machine of making money. Both have not stopped to participate in projects that have reaped huge amounts. The former president of the united States receives an annual pension of 207.800 dollars (nearly 190,000 euros) —half of his salary when he was running the country—, to which must be added all who are earning with lectures, books and productions, such as the contracts they have with Netflix to make documentaries, series and movies, and Spotify for podcast. With this last message on your social networks, the Obama, in addition to celebrate your marriage, solve completely the rumours of divorce circulating around since a few months ago.

This is not the first time that the couple presumed to be of love. In January of 2018, when the former first lady turned 54 years, the exmandatario posted an emotional message on his account of Instagram. “Not only are my wife and the mother of my daughters, you’re also my best friend. I love your strength, your grace and your determination. And I love you more and more every day,” read the message accompanying a photo of both. Michelle responded to the publication, which had nearly four million I likewith another on the same network: a photograph of the bouquet of flowers that Barack had done to the get to work. In October of 2017 also devoted themselves romantic messages through Instagram on the occasion of their 25 years of marriage.

Obama met in 1989, when he was 28 years old and she 25. Then the former president was hired in a law firm, where she was its guardian. Months after they began dating, and three years later they were married. Their love story came to the big screen in December 2016, before Barack betray him the keys to the White House to Donald Trump. Fruit of their marriage were born Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18.