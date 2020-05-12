The creator of ‘Dawson”s Creek’ explains why he ‘bothered’ by the story that he pulled out of real life

Some fans of Dawson”s Creek may not know that a large part of the drama of the age of majority is loosely based on the childhood of the creator, Kevin Williamson. Not all of the characters and stories are a narration exact, but there are threads that come close to home. Here’s why Williamson is worried about a story in bold in particular.

Creek Dawson”s Creek ’was inspired by the life of Kevin Williamson

James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe, Kerr Smith and Katie Holmes | 2000 Columbia / TriStar International Television, A company of Sony Pictures Entertainment

More than 20 years ago, Dawson”s Creek was issued for the first time on The WB Network. The series stopped tv in primetime. There was only a handful of comparisons transmitted at the same time, as My So-Called Life on MTV.

In a celebration of the twentieth anniversary, Williamson told The Hollywood Reporter that when he launched the program, used the inspiration of the real life. The stream with the same name, his admiration for Steven Spielberg and his friends served as muses.

When presented with an idea for television, Williamson is retired from the real life.

“I began to invent a show. I had No idea! I began to talk about growing up in North Carolina in a stream with my video camera, to film movies in the backyard and want to be Steven Spielberg. I kept talking about: it was about me and my friends, ” he said.

It is hard to believe that this was the birth of the iconic program. Williamson sold the series to The WB Network and the rest is history.

Williamson explains a real life story that you put in the program

At the time that was transmitted Dawson”s Creek, Williamson was “concerned as a gay writer in Hollywood”, as he described himself. The character of Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) was a movement that Williamson feared something, but he knew he had to do.

He explained to THR that “it was always designed to come out of the closet and out gay”. He, along with his partners, strategies on how to achieve that The WB Network is a their plans for Jack. Initially, launched to Jack as “a type that stands between Joey and Dawson”.

“We wanted to incorporate all of these tentacles to expand the show and to complicate the relationships. I didn’t want the audience hated Jack for being the disruptor, so it was a balancing act, “ he said.

“I said to Susanne (Daniels) that we wanted to leave Jack. She called me the next day and said he thought it was going to be a special story. I had a request: do not ignore the point of view of Joey and his reaction to it “.

Williamson and his partner write, Greg Berlanti, shared responsibilities in the development of the history of Jack. Both were parts of his real experiences in the program.

“The story about writing that poem, and spit it out to Pacey in the face of the teacher was based on something that happened in the high school years of Greg,” he said.

“We wanted to make sure that Pacey would participate in that story. And the reaction of the father came from the personal experiences of other people, “ he said.

“When you actually transmit it, it was really important to me because it was the first time that I wrote that side of myself and expressed all my feelings and emotions about growing up in a small town and have to fear being honest with myself and tell people about me. “

Williamson “troubled” by the reactions to the episode

The producer / director admitted that some of his pieces in almost every episode.

“I can tell you where it came from each time and if it was based on a true story in which a writer entered the room,” he said.

However, when it came to the output Jack, Williamson felt that it had been discovered. The end of season 3, entitled “True Love,” met Jack with Ethan (Adam Kaufman). Although the story ends with Jack disconsolately, was the first kiss gay “passionate” of the television in prime time, making history.

“My family felt really uncomfortable because he had just talk with them a year before. But it was not a secret. Everyone in my life knew that he was gay; he had Never said it out loud and I thought I had to do it, ” he said.

His mother, he said, had more discomfort than others. She saw parts of herself in the stories, things that he did not “disguised” as well as he could.

“I always tried to be respectful but concerned about what they would think of my parents. When we write these (coming out) would argue that he was concerned about what they would think of my mom and my dad, ” he said.

The time has come and gone, paving the way for more projects to work on stories like those of Jack, as the of Williamson. Dawson”s Creek was ahead of its time for many reasons. But, the presentation of Jack is one that will always resonate with those most in need.