The covenant of silence that binds to Katie Holmes with Jamie Foxx | People and Celebrity

What is it that you have in common with Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes? The logical answer is Suri, the daughter that the actors have in common, and that in a month reaches age 12. But, beyond the marriage that joined this famous couple for six years -until their divorce in 2012-, its other point of attachment, are their secrets. They are like tombs. Accustomed to shine in the public light both are fierce defenders of their privacy. Thus the splash formed when came to light the relationship between Holmes, 39 years of age, and also actor and singer Jamie Foxx, 50. A relationship that apparently began in a friendly way, even before Tom and Katie are separated, when Cruise worked with Foxx in the movie Collateral (2004) and that could change the tone in 2013, when they were seen dancing together at a party in the higher echelons of the Hamptons americans.

Then denied it, at least Foxx, who downplayed the dancing and the company. But the recent photos at the party prior to the Grammy awards or the images of Foxx playing basketball next to Holmes, valentine’s day leave little room for doubt. So the tactic is silence. The winner of the Oscar for Ray (2004) came out of a live interview, when the journalist made allusion to his possible romance.

According to the magazine USWeeklythat is the secret of their relationship. “Katie and Jamie have a pact to never speak of them or of their relationship in the media”, has indicated to the publication a source close to the couple. It is an agreement that has served them until now to maintain their relationship in the shadows. Apparently can only be seen in their homes in Los Angeles taking advantage of the proximity of their homes.

Now that their relationship has been the view of all, the rumors bloom every day. Especially those who speak of that the couple wants to move to another stage in their relationship. Or who want to have a family. The diamond ring that Holmes is sporting on numerous occasions and the gold bracelet that showcases Foxx have given so much to talk about. Some forums of the heart point even of a possible pregnancy without that none of this is confirmed. Other platforms such as GossipCop, dedicated to prove or disprove the veracity of rumors the showbiz, refuse the news. But both Holmes as Foxx remain silent and turn a deaf ear to this noise on their relationship. According to USWeekly the actors are still leading separate lives “even though they know that they are there” and profess a mutual trust. “Your relationship works for the love, the understanding, the confidence and the support that they profess,” added another anonymous source to the publication.







Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at the premiere of ‘The kennedys’ in 2011. Gtresonline

By the time the whole family surrounding the actress Dawson Grows and the protagonist of Django unchained they are their own daughters. Suri, 11 years old, is the only daughter of Holmes while Foxx has two, Corinne, 23, and Anelise, 9. According to the magazine People, the actress is someone very close to the daughters of Foxx and has reached even to dinner with them when the actor is not at home. Especially the small, because we know of all life. In the case of Suri, the thing changes. Despite the fact that in the network there are rumours that Foxx might want to adopt the daughter of Cruise, the contact between the two is much more limited. The actress has custody of his daughter, as part of the divorce that Holmes and Cruise were sealed in 2012. It would be in those same roles, according to multiple publications of the heart, the actor would have signed a pact with Holmes to keep the actress away from potential love affairs in public. This is another of the many information that the portal GossipCop belied and that the couple has never confirmed. According to a publication by australian Holmes had so wanted to end their marriage accepted a clause that granted 5.3 million euros in exchange for not going out in public with another man until after five years since her divorce. Term that coincides with the first public displays of affection between Holmes and Foxx. A fascinating story that just speaks to the press from the heart, but on their alleged protagonists are silent as tombs.