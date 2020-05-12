The combat RPG of Yakuza 7 praised on first impressions

Yakuza: Like A Dragonor Yakuza 7 as it is known in Japan, is making several changes over its predecessors, a risky move that is paying off according to the first impressions of the game. Begotten by the desire of the developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios demonstrate your ability to create more than just titles of action, the last entry of the main line of the series Yakuza covers a completely new turn-based combat and the richness of the mechanical JRPG.

The series, which debuted for the first time in PlayStation 2 in 2005, has seen its share of ups and downs in terms of popularity, but has seen a noticeable increase in fans in the west. This occurred after the release of Yakuza 0thanks in large part to the efforts of the outstanding team of localization of the series. After the conclusion of the story of the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza 6: The Song of Lifefans have been waiting patiently for the presentation of the new layout-inspired RPG Yakuza 7, as well as its new protagonist, Kasuga Ichiban.

According to the first impressions of EuroGamerthe new mechanics of the game are an absolute delight, including its role-playing game of love, that does everything possible to please the fans of the series. Unleash special attacks, carefully planned, to use the various weapons found on the field of battle and surveillance will be crucial to the battle. However, perhaps the most important thing is that for all its new additions, Yakuza: Like A Dragon maintains a focus that is clearly Yakuza.

Instead of simply overlaying a JRPG typical characters of Yakuza, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has adapted each mechanic to ensure they fit the tone and themes of the series. The characters will change class by visiting an office of Hello Work, will cure ailments of the state purchasing medicines and home remedies in pharmacies and buying equipment for the elderly in boutiques, or even in sex shops, all of which is entirely suitable for the games Yakuza. Complete subhistorias now grant to the members of the group statistics updates, as wisdom or passion, which offers even more incentive to track and complete these missions incredibly entertaining.

Where Yakuza 7 hesitates a little, according to the impressions, is in their length and rhythm. Continuing with some problems of rhythm found in the title is a spin-off Judgement, Yakuza 7 presents some threads of the story that’s only tangentially related to the main story of the game, often not re-connect with the core story of the game until hours later. Its length also can present new problems, since players can lose force before the end of the game, which is said to be the largest in the history of the series. Despite these problems, the response of the fans is generally positive, pointing to a bright future for the next release.

A demo japanese Yakuza 7 launched late last year, with the japanese release on the 16th of January. Fans outside of Japan will have to wait a little more, since there is currently no information about the time of release, western, in spite of that has confirmed an English localization for the game and is likely to be in march. Meanwhile, players who seek to fill the hole in the form of Yakuza in their hearts, can choose the Collection Remastered Yakuza recently released, which adds Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 to the library PlayStation 4, making the trip complete Kazuma Kiryu it is playable on a system for The first time.