The cast of Victorious had a christmas reunion after 5 years

Christmas is a time of union, and therefore the cast of the series “Victorious” decided to meet again and share a night of pajamas like old times.

In 2010, Victoria Justice she led the cast of this comedy Nickelodeon, which traced the experiences of “Tori”, a young man who dreamed of being a Hollywood star like her older sister and who, after entering the school “Hollywood Arts”faces and share different adventures with talented musicians, actors and dancers of his age.

Do you remember them?

During the weekend, Justice shared a couple of photographs of his meeting with Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas, Daniella Monet, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia and Ariana Grande.

“Party with some of my old friends. We sat down to drink wine, eat crackers and watch the episodes of Victorious. Very grateful for this time in my life.” Assured Win in your account of Instagram.

With this reunion, it seems that Justice and Large put an end to the constant rumors that said that they had fights and envy by the fame that Ariana got after the cancellation of “Victorious,” and alleged abuse that he suffered from the part of Victoria.

And purpose of the success of Ariana, in the gallery of pictures we present to six actors from Nickelodeon to what they “stole” fame.