The brother of the duchess Catherine is unrecognizable without beard

SHOWBIZ • 12 May 2020 – 07:24 AM

James Middleton wants to make a change to your image during the period of isolation that is happening in the mansion that his parents own in Bucklebury, and the final result has been surprising.

The little brother of the duchess Catherine had planned to marry this month of may with Alizee Thevenet, but as has happened with the link of the princess Beatrice -the cousin of his brother-in-law prince William-his has also been postponed due to the current pandemic of the coronavirus.

His fiancée had never seen without a beard and he wanted to give her a surprise this week shaving, as would have done for your big day.

“What concerns me most is that the boys don’t acknowledge me,” he joked, referring to their adored dogs, which tend to be the undisputed protagonists of their social networks.

James has shared a video on Instagram of the process to get rid of his beard for the first time in seven years, and also of the reaction of Alizee. The young man began to cry out, nothing more to see him and has not finished to be clear if this change convinces. “You’re very unlikely to. Is unlikely to when you kiss”, he has thought it before the camera.

James has always been the more discreet of a clan Middleton. Since Catherine joined the royal family, to end up becoming one of its members more dear, both your mother and your sister have appeared in several public events and Pippa, in particular, has become a socialite with several published books and collaborations with various brands. His little brother prefers to lead a quieter life in the countryside, surrounded by their pets, and staying in the background.