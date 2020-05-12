The big change for Sasha, the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama | People and Celebrity

The Obama’s are removed from the life of the presidential but not the public. The marriage formed by Michelle and Barack Obama continues to stir excitement at every step; there is more to see in the autobiography published a year ago by former first lady and entitled Becomingthat has become the book of memories most sold in the world, with 10 million copies shipped.

Marriage, however, presidential has always tried to keep a small space of privacy for their daughters, Malia and Sasha, all while continuing to appear in public with them or hide them. That’s why the family has settled now board, to congratulate the feast of thanksgiving, one of the dates marked on the calendar american. The four aparecebn in a portrait that was taken in may, when the small family she graduated with a stage in the institute.

Embracing each other, smiling, and caught at the waist, the four members of the family smiling at the camera in the photo that has hung up Michelle in his account of Instagram to his nearly 35 million followers. But, most of the former presidential couple, called the attention of the young people, in particular Sasha, the little. The young man turned 18 years old last June, and it was almost unrecognizable in comparison with that little girl who ran through the gardens of the White House or who carried with his backpack full of books on the presidential plane.

Sasha —whose full name is Natasha— poses with a dress of black straps with a large opening in the leg, hoop earrings and heavily made-up, so taking consciousness of their break age. For months not seen in public: in the summer he was with his parents in Europe and in Indonesia and the photographers captured them away. His photographs above date back to 2017.

The young man finished his studies of secondary in Washington the past month of may and in early September he began to study at the university of Michigan. Therefore, it did not take the same path of her older sister, who preferred to take a gap year —something relatively common in the US, before studying at Harvard (the same school that their parents were Right), where it has just started its third year. Sasha was able to see on the campus of the university, located in the city of Ann Arbor, an hour and a half flight from Washington, where it is the home of the family. There came to the end of August accompanied by members of the u.s. Secret Service, as reported by several media then.

Sasha is one of the 6,000 new students each year, is at the center, which is public, something unusual in the Obama family, which has always opted for private universities for their higher studies. It is unknown what career he decided to pursue the young man.

The own Michelle has talked about purpose of his memoirs, about how they lived their daughters that experience a presidential eight years. “We had to be parents by creating a haven of normality in a world that is pretty crazy and abnormal”, said a few months ago andn an interview with Conan O’brien, the author of the podcast Conan O’brien needs a friend. According to account, he spent eight years repeating lessons to the girls: “Everything is alright! This is normal, you will be fine, you just go to school… You’re safe, don’t lament! You have people that you protect, you have food, don’t lament!”.