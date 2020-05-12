The band prefers to Café Tacvba and not Christina Aguilera

“Oh, very nice boys, but you will hear pure madness!, we must organize!”, exclaims joker Ruben Albarran from his throne musical, the stage.

Down the same to their fans, which recorded 65 thousand assists, accompanying the Forum Sun, just throwing a “eooo, eooo”, desynchronized, to welcome them.

Have come from Queretaro, Monterrey and Guadalajara some, to witness the concert which celebrates thes 30 year life of the band.

“Dance, sing and live with those memories and feelings fine that has produced our music, we are so very flattered!”, says Rubén excited.

“Oh, boys!, it boys!, we’ve arrived at the 30!, it’s not what we believe, what joy!”, highlights the vocalist.

She puts on a straw hat while Meme does the “robot”, which is removed for the singing of “Tropic of cancer” that he dedicated to the mother earth.

Before, “Continue to be” had opened the evening which was a delay of half an hour, and the despair of the public, which will soon be shut down by only listening the “hello boys!”.



65 thousand fans of Café Tacvba, joined in the celebration for the 30 years of the mexico city native Band.

T-shirts 100 pesos in the booths surrounding the forum blew up, the same as commemorative cups with the magic number of the satelucos and hoodies in black with the red letters of Re, one of their albums.

From the stage left lights red and white, sometimes blue and others orange flashing began to bathe the public on the court, but that they reached their end of the stands from where arose the white light of cell phones.

With “Re-start” the central screen showed four different images of the group and among the public began to brincotear on its place, while the heads were on back to front and vice versa.

So the 15 degrees celsius, with light wind, which marked the thermometer at 22:00 hours was almost imperceptible.

If 14 years ago to Café Tacvba what were 175 thousand people in the Zocalo of the capital, breaking the record until this year, it was less than half that, but with a commemorative date, which is expected to take three hours.

Prior to the concert a group of girls took to the stage to sing “The rapist is you”asking to finish the violence against women.

The song that emerged in Chile to denounce violence against women, was replicated and echoed by the attendees to the real estate of the capital.

“No more violence!”, shouted the one who had the voice of a singer, being seconded by several attendees.