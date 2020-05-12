The atmosphere at the US Open is too hard for me

Simona Halep is not very good at the US Open. It is the only one of the four Grand Slam where he still has not reached the grand final, with the semi-finals of the 2015 his best result at the U.s. Open.

Of face to the next edition, where as the fourth head of series, he mentioned that “you never know what to expect. Everything that happens during a game here is different, and that means a lot to me.

Hopefully one day you can be completely relaxed when you play a match,” The american public is not easy, and so has felt the two-time champion of a GS: “it Is perhaps too much for me.

But I’ve been getting used more and more. Attempt to adapt as much as possible to this atmosphere. It is very noisy and different from the rest. There are many people around. I like it, but as a spectator. As a player, it makes me a little hard, but year to year I’m going to improve.

I have to work to improve even more,” finally, Halep said that she does not feel pressured by his condition of favourite and that following his title at Wimbledon is much more relaxed: “The pressure to do something special is to no.





What comes will be an addition. I am still working and I’m still motivated to win titles. I have started to feel more and more that I am able to do all of this. My confidence is very high, but that doesn’t mean it will happen the same thing here.

I don’t like to get expectations. I like to face the day-to-day and see how good I can be at every tournament” do you See Simona winning the championship of the US Open?