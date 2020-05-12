The affectionate greeting of Lily Collins Julia Roberts by his 50 cumpleños | News

Julia Roberts turned 50 last October 28, a very special day that did not go unnoticed to the world of cinema and, of course, for all of its fans are counted by hundreds of thousands, many of them his own colleagues in the profession. All the worship, especially those who have had the opportunity to work with her before the cameras as is the case of Lilly Collins. The young actress has grown up watching the known as America’s sweetheart on the big screen, but in addition, he has had the privilege of sharing set of the shoot with her. Therefore, he would not overlook that important day to make a loving greeting to his stepmother in the version of Snow white that made together in 2012. “Happy birthday to the woman more beautiful. Thanks Julia Roberts for teaching me how to choose a good apple and be the mentor more unbelievably perverse. Your seat it is impossible to fill. It is an honor for me to call you friend. I send you much love and a hug as big as the loop of this suit,” wrote Lilly Collins in his profile of Instagram. Along to his words, an image of the filming of the movie in which you can see the artist, dressed in snow White, posing next to the chair of the great Julia Roberts. His face of emotion reflects no doubt of their happiness to be able to say that he has worked with one of the actresses most iconic in the world.