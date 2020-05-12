The 5 things that we love Miranda Kerr

Maybe not have been the best year for Miranda after you learn that you will not walk the great gateway Victoria’s Secret at the end of this year and his controversial divorce, while it ensures that the couple is in peace and it is a separation-friendly. The top model, mother, fashionista, and now ex-wife, has many other positive reasons to be in the sights of all.

1. Your style

Miranda is a lover of fashion and has impeccable style to the dress. We love your sets during the day and their sexy looks of the night. In addition is always the last cry of fashion and thanks to her hot body, everything looks spectacular.

2. Good and attentive mother

If something has filled us all with tenderness is the love that you have Flynn Bloom, and his mother. On several occasions have been captured both in full session of hugs and kisses. Flynn seems to be a child, very well behaved. Kerr is dedicated to what he loves, during her marriage fulfilled the role of wife and mother all the time, being very close to always Orlando Bloom. Miranda also has a passion for nutrition and has included it in his daily life.

3.Top model

Not only to know it thanks to the successful signing of underwear, but Miranda also is one of the largest faces on many catwalks during fashion weeks, as well as the face and inspiration of other brands such as Mango.

4.Socialite

In addition to being called by big brands, Miranda is also required in the event coolest of the celebrity. Fashion week, the famous gala at the MET, the afterparties of the Oscar, among many others, are places where surely we will see each year, in addition to presentations and events Victoria’s Secret, although it was already confirmed that you will not walk on the catwalk of November.

5.Always smiling

Miranda will always be successful and not only thanks to her physical beauty, but also her personality. Your attitude is probably one of your greatest attributes. The top model usually have a big smile on his face as well as a friendly demeanor, friendly and easy.