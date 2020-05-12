Stars of “Happy whatever you want” give the scoop on the new holiday program of Netflix

The holidays are here, and no matter what you celebrate, get together with the family is always a recipe for some moments colorful, and in the latest comedy multi-camera Netflix “Happy what you want” (“Merry Happy Whatever”) that’s exactly what you get. Let’s take a daughter ambitious to return from U.S. west coast to Philadelphia (Bridgit Mendler), and add a pinch of a boyfriend “rockstar” lovable but clueless (Brent Morin), a piece of a sister in a time of your life in which you are experiencing a big change (Ashley Tisdale), layers of other relatives in a strange family based on the tradition, and end it with a strict father but fiercely loyal (Dennis Quaid) and you already have a great feast of a show that is perfectly synchronized with the Christmas season. Brent Morin, Bridgit Mendler, and Ashley Tisdale sat down with Metro to chat about the show, what they love to have the story set during the holidays and immerse yourself in what you hope the public takes of “Happy whatever you want”.

Q: How would you describe their characters?

Brent: Matt is a romantic without hope and very optimistic that you have a sense decent of confidence in himself, but his heart is always in the right place. Have this attitude of “everything will be okay and I accept you for who you are”, and the character of Dennis Quaid is the polar opposite of that, hence the conflict.

Bridgit: I would describe Emmy as a young professional, but it also has this boyfriend, are a kind of couple a little unconventional, but still want a lot. Your family is not familiar with the lifestyle of a rockstar Brett, so when Emmy brings it home for the holidays she is a little nervous about how they will respond. The Quinn family is more conservative and Emmy return to the thing that causes some tension in their relationship. But ultimately, she really loves her family and to Matt and wants everyone to get along.

Ashley: Kayla is the daughter in the middle and is a little dramatic, but it also faces many challenges throughout the season, so I think that there is a reason for his emotional turbulence.

Q: what is the thing they like most about the comedy type sitcom multi-camera?

Brent: I Think that the comedies, multi-camera have always been a great type of transition to the stand-up comic. It is normal for a comedian eager to be put to improvise, but I wanted to go to what is in the script because I really liked the story. Personally, I moved here to be an actor and filmmaker, so to be able to act the margin of my comedy and to work with people like Dennis, Bridgit, Adam, and Ashley… it is very nice to be involved in that kind of environment and learn from the professionals.

Bridgit: What I like of the comedy multi-camera is that it is a kind of music in his dazzling pace. There is plenty of pace in the way that the jokes fit and, in particular, with the style of Tucker (Cawley) to approach the multi-camera, has a vision that is very specific of how to deliver the dialogues, it is as if you heard it all in your head. So we felt as if we were coordinating and making this piece choreographed.

Q: why do you think that having the holidays as a backdrop works for this particular story?

Brent: Well, families fight, and families are dysfunctional, most of the times in the comedies of the situation can not see that aspect of the same… what do you do with this program, even though that’s what I love. So I think that having Christmas and the New Year as the backdrop for this program not only allows certain things to go out and resonate a little more difficult, but also allows that kind of sweetness, because you will also be more affectionate during the holidays and really appreciate the people around you.

Ashley: I Think that you set it to during the holidays works especially when all the guys come back home, and just by the stress of what each one is going.

Bridgit: I Think that is something about this time of year that is reflective of the people. Back home again, will you reconnect with family and makes you feel nostalgic for the way things used to be, or become frustrated by the difficulty of life, and challenges you to confront the events of your own life. What you see with the characters are these people who bring the challenges of your own life to the christmas season, many things come to the surface and the family is forced to process them all at once.



Q: Were thinking of a series of anthologies focused on different holidays in every season, what holiday she would like to do the following?

Brent: I don’t Really know where it goes the show, all of that is in the master mind of Tucker, but someone had mentioned the 4th of July in the Bahamas and I do not object to that. I think that the way in which is organized the show, could go in any direction. But it is definitely not the Day of thanksgiving, I have no willpower and I would not want to increase 20 pounds in a season.

Bridgit: Day of the Innocents: a whole season of jokes.

Ashley: I Think that the 4th of July would be very fun, especially because we filmed during the summer, that would be very nice and very patriotic.

Q: In general on the set, how was it working with all of them?

Brent: it Was incredible. Always run the risk of drama, but that didn’t happen in this program. You all get on well like a little family to be honest. I was a production assistant on “Conan” for four years before landing in my first comedy, so I really think it starts from the beginning. Conan (O’brien) was a very sweet and loving and the same thing happens here with Dennis. It was so open, loving and willing to give advice, even attended a show of mine and I found it hilarious.

Ashley: we All became organically in a family. Dennis set the tone for that, it’s just who he is as an actor and person.

Q: What do you hope the audience takes from the show?

Brent: My hope is that you take the fact that we are not as different as we think we are, we are not alone. The good thing about Netflix is that you can make the show, and comes just before the holidays, so I hope there’s a Matt that is visiting a family and they put this show on and help you.

Ashley: I Hope you fall in love with the Quinn family. I fell in love with the Quinn family to see, are a family so beautiful and crazy, but I love that they have all these traditions and strive… there is so much love between them.

Bridgit: I Hope that you can find things with which to identify themselves in the show, and can laugh and sympathize with the characters and feel even more for all things quirky and eccentric that are going to arise in the holiday season.