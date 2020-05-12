So will look like Milla Jovovich in the movie the Monster Hunter

If a few days Diego Boneta (Summer Camp, Monster Party) it showed us the first image of the film Monster Hunternow is Milla Jovovichits main star, who offers us a new advancement of the same. The actress, who also was the face main Resident Evil in their leap to the big screen, he has shared in his Instagram two images of the shooting Monster Hunterthat has taken place these past few weeks South africa and Namibia

Monster Hunter: The movie



Monster Hunter tells the story of a group of soldiers who have been transported to the world that we all know one is totally different, populated by fearsome creatures of great size and power. At the head of the squad will be the captain Natalie Artemisthe role of the protagonist that will give life Jovovich. She and the rest of your team will have to learn to to hunt and fight against all kinds of monsters while averigüan how you can return to your world.

“For the fans of the game, I have to say that all the armor and swords of bone are going to come out in the movie. Everything will make sense when the you see!“confirmed the actress in their networks.

Among the soldiers who will accompany Milla Jovovich are familiar faces as of Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Josh Helman (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Meagan Good (Saw V, The seed of evil) and Tony Jaa (xXx: Reactivated).

Produced by Constatin Films, responsible for the adaptations of Resident Evilwill be written and dirigda by Paul W. S. Andersonthat , in addition to having directed the latter, has also been the author of the tapes as the Alien vs. Predator, Death Race and Mortal Kombat.

Monster Hunter account with 60 million budget and will arrive in theaters in 2019, willing to be at the height of the critically acclaimed video game series from Capcom, which has sold over 10 million units around the world.