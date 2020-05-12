So looks like Katie Holmes without a drop of makeup

The actress checks her beauty is natural

The case of Katie Holmes it is a great example of how to get a makeup effect ?not makeup?, and is that use up to the hype and do not wear makeup there is also a middle way and Katie knows look of wonder.

However, on this occasion, was taken in by the paparazzi sporting a look that’s totally natural.

Holmes he was photographed while doing some shopping, it seemed a little tired and sported a outfit pretty low-key.

NOTE: How looks like the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes at the age of 11?

What do you think of their appearance?

The star of Dawson?s Creek, 38 years, was married with Tom Cruise during six years. In 2012 parted ways citing irreconcilable differences and requested custody of her daughter Suri. He moved to New York and lowered its profile.

Since some years ago, the actress has been quite relaxed and this is not the first time that looks to ?face washed?.

NOTE: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx no longer hide his love!