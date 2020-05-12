So look to the members of the cast of ‘Zoey 101’ after 14 years

The cast of children’s series ‘Zoey 101’ met on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The producer of the series Dan Schneider he shared a picture of the actors and actresses. All look different after 14 years of the first episode of the series in 2005.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who played Zoey Brooks and it was the main character of the series, was not present at the meeting because they are currently filming a movie for Netflix. The actress Alexa Nikolasthat he gave life Nicole Bristowwas another absentee as he was not invited, as he describes it on their social networks.

Those who were reunited were the actors Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Sean Rio Flynn-Amir (Chase Matthews), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Jack Salvatore Jr. (Mark Del Figgalo), Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky).

In the snapshot released by Schneider all look happy, embraced each other, and the producer appears in the middle of young people. The publication is accompanied by the following text: “Some rumours of the return of ‘Zoey 101’ I did talk with my good friend Sean Flynn (Chase)… and in approximately 72 hours, this happened! I’m not sure how I feel with my new glasses, but that was one of the nights more fun. A cast wonderful children in that time, and even better, now all adults! So much love / respect for all of you! Jamie Lynn is busy filming in Atlanta. We miss you, congratulations!”.

The group had not met since a decade ago so the picture that he left that evening reached the 38 000 I like in the account of Instagram of Dan Schneider. Some of the actors also shared pictures of the meeting in their social networks where hundreds of followers of the series commented that they would love to see new chapters of the same.

‘Zoey 101’ recounting the adventures of the students of the boarding school Pacific Coast Academy. The stories revolved around the character of Zoey, played by Jamie Lynn Spears and his comrades of the institute. The series managed to have four seasons with 65 episodes in the chain Nickelodeon and had to finish in the year 2008 because of the pregnancy of Jamie Lynn Spears.

