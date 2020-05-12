Simona Halep speaks to his arrival in Cincinnati 2019

Simona Halep, who had to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto who suffered an injury, comes to Ohio with the mind much more clear. The champion of Wimbledon spoke with the press before making her debut in Cincinnatisharing their feelings, which continue to flower of skin in spite of join already a month since the lifting of his second large. The Costanza comes with confidence and peace of mind to american soil, at the last stop prior to the US Open.

“It has been like a dream since I won the tournament,” reflected Simona when asked about how they found. “Even now I am still living a dream. I feel positive and safe on the court, as if to reach my highest level of tennis, but it is clear that you must follow. I won Wimbledon, but the next Monday we all start at the same point”. The Romanian admitted that dragging discomfort but believes that it will compete with warranties, waiting for the debut, cited on the Wednesday.

“I have a small injury, but I feel good and positive. The first game will be hard. I am anxious to make my debut on Wednesday, and give the best of me. After winning Roland Garros I felt all the pressure built up negative that you had before to win my first Grand Slam but the first six months of this year were a little more relaxed because I was just trying to improve my game without thinking about the results. That helped me a lot, and when I got to Wimbledon I started to feel the grass as never before. I had more confidence day to day. It was a process”.

“The U.S. Open is a big difference because the people and atmosphere”

Before you leave to rest, Halep also value what makes you different from the US Open, the last big one of the season. “The U.S. Open is a big difference because the people and the atmosphere. It is a Grand Slam where more premium entertainment, so it is not easy to adapt. I am a quiet person, so I’m just trying to improve the semi-finals in the past; I’m sure that there is the possibility to succeed.”

Finally, a wish: a medal in the OLYMPICS. Halep hopes of what remains of the year to finish as number 1 and hang a metal in the next summer. “I want more tournaments, more Grand Slams, if possible, the no. 1 end of the year. But the main goal are the Olympic Games. I want a medal there.”