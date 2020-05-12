Simona Halep speaks about the relationship with your boyfriend

In an interview for TVR1, Simona Halep talked about her relationship with the millionaire Toni Iuruc. Halep, who recently won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, said: “Now I’m more relaxed and open.

I have a dear person. We have a normal relationship, I feel very good. But I would like it to be personal. I belong to Romania when it comes to tennis. The love and the tennis courts can match, but I think that the personal life is the most important.

I’m going out with someone and could never sacrifice my family for tennis,” Halep was trained by the australian Darren Cahill in Cincinnati. The Romanian admitted that Cahill, with whom he separated last year, could join her in the team soon again.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I would very much like to but I don’t know. I would love to have you back! I have a feeling he will come back, but I don’t know the details! We agreed to discuss it after the U.s. Open”

When asked if fatigue had influenced in Toronto and Cincinnati, Halep said: “it Was okay. After Wimbledon, I haven’t worked much. I was on vacation. I had a break.

Then, in Toronto, I had problems with my Achilles ‘ heel. By coming here I could not train as much, but I’m just here to keep working and to improve day-to-day. I’m not going to blame me myself for this, so I’m still positive and I will take only the positive of this tournament”