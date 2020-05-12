Simona Halep meets in Australia and advances to second phase – ContraRéplica

By Writing

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina qualified yesterday to the second round of the Australian Open, the same thing that the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, who had to overcome a 6-0 to continue with life. In duels of the first round of the contest which was held at Melbourne Park, Simona, number three in the world rankings and fourth in the preferences, gave an account of the american Jennifer Brady in straight sets, by partial 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

An hour and 36 minutes it took the winner of two Grand Slam to get to the second round, then a first set to be matched, each one had two breaks, but the Romanian “swept” its opponent in the second to achieve three “breaks”.

Another of the favorites who started the tournament with the right foot was the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth favorite for the scepter, whom she defeated 6-4, 7-5 to britain’s Katie Boulter in 1:21 hours of game play.

Each player had a chance to break in the first set, but only the Ukrainian was taken advantage of to take advantage, and in the second added three, by two of the british, who committed 19 unforced errors to 33 in total, and so say goodbye in the first round.

For his part, the ex número one in the world, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, it was a beginning little encouraging, but in the second race reacted to beat american Shelby Rogers 0-6, 6-1, 6-0 in 1:34 hours. The Spanish, who left the previous week in Hobart for an infection, had a start to forget when you see broken his serve on three occasions, but after a medical examination was another from the second partial and overwhelmed his opponent for access to the second round.

Also appeared in the German Angelique Kerber (17), who had the shift star at the Rod Laver Arena to be imposed by a double 6-2 to Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, while the Dutch Kiki Bertens (9) beat romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu by 6-1 and 6-4.

On the other hand, in the male branch, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, fourth seeded at the Australian Open, ended with the participation of the american Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the contest, in a very difficult match that lasted four sets.

The meeting ended in two hours and 37 minutes, in which both players fought for their continuation in this Grand Slam, however, the Russian emerged victorious 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2, to face in the next round the Spanish Pedro Martinez Portero. The Spanish defeated the German Dominik Koepfer in three sets of 6-3, 6-4 and 7-5, with which to reach the second round of the competition and will face the Russian, number four in the world in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

THE FACT: The German Alexander Zverev, number seven in the ATP ranking, step to the next round at the start of their participation with a win over Italian Marco Cecchinato

NUMBER: 28 years is the age of Simona Halep, who yesterday once again proved superiority against Jennifer Brady, 24 years of age; the experience of the ex número one of the world dominated.

NUMBER: 2 Falls suffered by the Romanian tennis player during the first round of their game against Jennifer Brady; he recovered to take his first victory of the year in the Open australian.

ACTIONS IN THE GAME

Statistical record of the duel of yesterday at the Australian Open.

J. BRADY ITEM S. HALEP

5 Aces 2

3 Double faults 0

2/3 Break points 5/8

21 Reception 36

60 Points won 75

PHRASE:

Simona Halep

Professional tennis player

“You are too far away to think about it. It really hurts my wrist. I need to relax and recover for the second round “.

“It was definitely a difficult game. In reality, I knew because we played against each other a few months ago, I was ready to play my best.”