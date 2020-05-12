Simona Halep makes history at Wimbledon by spraying to Serena Williams

Simona Halep, 27 years and no. 7 worldwide, has made history at Wimbledon. It is the first Romanian tennis player queen in the All England Club, a luxury that not even reached the finalist Ilie Nastase in its best times.

The also champion of Roland Garros 2018 pulverized to Serena Williams, 37 years old, and 10th WTA, for 6-2, 6-2 in the final of only 56 minutes. “It was the dream of my mother to me. He told Me that if I wanted to do something in tennis, had to play the final of Wimbledon, and today came the day”, meant excited Halep heading to his technical group and family. “I had never played so good a game,” he said.

Halep enjoyed in his first final in the ‘Cathedral’. Serena came in with the pressure drag since winning the Australian Open 2017. Stopped to be a mother, and since then there is no way that you lift a trophy. Remains anchored in the 23 crowns, a Grand Slam, one of the all-time record of the australian Margaret Court.

Has reason Serena that his career does not need this embellishment, but she is affecting, as well as feel so far away from the intoxication of victory. After maternity leave, in three Grand Slam finals, all lost, of Wimbledon 2018 and 2019 and the US Open 2019.

The best of Wimbledon on seven occasions, in eleven the end, he went out to the pitch with the nerves of a junior. The track record said that he had won to Halep in 9 of 10 occasions. Everything seemed to please her, but emerged Halep’s most courageous and conscientious at the same time. Absolute balance.





Without the responsibility of being the favourite, Halep defended as you know, returning a and another ball for very impossible that seems. Demanded a extra to Serena, who was already dominating 4-0 in 12 minutes.

Only 3 unforced errors committed Halep, 25 Serena. In winners, 17 to 13 in favor of the u.s., but they were only shooting blanks.

Commanded from the beginning to the end Simona Halep, who wins her first Wimbledon, the second Grand Slam title and 19th title, WTA tour, premiering his track record this season. Lifted the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish and pocketed a heel 2.350.000 £more than 2.5 ‘kilos’ of euros.