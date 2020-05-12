Simona Halep, lover-secret millionaire Romanian Toni Iuruc

The champion of Wimbledon, Simona Halep, was caught by the hand and kissing Toni Iuruc, a millionaire aromatic than 40 years ago, which mysteriously was at his side during the successful campaign of Wimbledon.

Simona had some free time after we lifted the trophy at Wimbledon over his head and decided to pass it along to your lover unexpected, the entrepreneur Toni Iuruc. The mysterious man owns six companies, and one of them focuses on the advertising.

The link between Halep and Iuruc turned out to be quite strong, since the paparazzi romanians saw the couple in love situations. The duo was caught holding hands and having dinner in a luxurious restaurant in Bucharest, according to ProSport.

In addition, Toni proved to be a loving man because they bought their significant bouquet of flowers before attending the dinner. The parents of Halep also joined the dinner. In addition, the couple was captured by photojournalists Click.ro kissed on a beach of Mamaia, a popular tourist resort on the Romanian coast.





In addition to public appearances, Toni Iuruc supported to Simona at all matches and training sessions of Wimbledon, according to ProSport. Even participated in the Dinner of Champions of Wimbledon, Halep was not invited to dance by Novak Djokovic .

However, he maintained a low profile and not be stopped by the team of Simona during the matches played at the All England Club. The link that binds the two lovers is reinforced by the fact that both are Aromanians, a practice that is linked to the Balkan region and features famous figures such as Simona Halep, Gheorghe Hagi (football legend), and Gheorghe Becali, the owner of the football FCSB. club.