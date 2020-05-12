Simona Halep: “I Was stressed out before the match”

“I was a little down. Just won a match here in three years”, he began by saying Simona Halep in his press conference after winning in three sets to Gibbs. “I was stressed out before the party, but I’m happy with how I finished it. She played very well but I think he got tired a bit at the end,” he added about the match the Romanian, who said he felt liberated after winning at the US Open. “I feel more light should have won at the end of a match in this tournament. I am with confidence. I feel that my game is there. I’m moving well and I only need a little bit of confidence mental. I think that with more matches, can’t have it. I’m going to go for it 100%,” he concluded.