Getty Simona Halep: How Much money does the champion of Wimbledon?

Simona Halep beat Serena Williams and took the championship Wimbledon singles 6-2, 6-2 on the centre court, on the 13th of July 2019. This is his first title in the All England Club, as well as her second Grand Slam after his victory at the French Open in 2018.

When you enter the afternoon in London, Halep was from 1 to 9 in a meeting with the american star. Their only victory was in the Finals of the WTA 2014. They had met in Grand Slams in the two previous matches at the Australian Open by 2019, and the U.s. Open in 2016.

Williams did not bring the intensity from the beginning, as many expected abrumara to the Romanian of 27 years with his powerful service and returns. Halep took advantage and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set before splitting the last four games. She broke Williams twice in the third set and dominated with his service to take home the title.

The service of Williams wasn’t dominating the way he often does, and had 26 unforced errors, which Halep took advantage of almost always.

According to Sporting News, both were guaranteed to earn $ 1.49 billion in prizes to enter the competition. Halep won $ 2.98 million as the winner of the championship. The total amount is $ 49.4 million for all involved.

In his career, Halep had raised $ 30,187,343 to enter the tournament. This victory keeps it in the top five of all time in the list of money of women.

Despite the lack of success in previous meetings, Halep insisted that his approach was at Wimbledon in place of Williams.

“I’m desperate to win Wimbledon more than for it to stop,” he said to Telegraph. “I will focus on myself”.

After, she said that I had never played a better match in his life, despite all the nerves. She told ESPN that he had no time for emotions, though he felt incredibly nervous as we progressed to the match.

The assets of Simona Halep

She has a net worth reported of $ 25 million. According to Sportskeeda, a large part of this is fueled by their sponsorship off the pitch. She has the backing of Mercedes Benz and Hublot, while previously it was connected with Adidas starting in 2017. It is reported that their income support is of $ 1.5 million a year.

According to the WTA, she won the biggest salary of his career at Wimbledon. Their previous record was a payment of $ 2.7 million in his victory at the French Open in 2018.

This was one of the main reasons why ended up being the main winner of money in the past year with $ 7.4 million.