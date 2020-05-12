Simona Halep, down for the tournament in Zhengzhou

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep confirmed a few hours ago that it will not contest the WTA International Zhengzhou 2019 due to an injury to his left ankle, which has prevented him from be able to exercise normally in these last days: “I’m sad and disappointed at having to withdraw from the Zhengzhou Open, as they hoped to play in a new city for the first time. Unfortunately, I have been experiencing pain in the left ankle and my medical team has advised me that it would be best to rest one more week. I wish you much success in the tournament in its first year, and I hope to be able to play next year,” said the former world number one in statements collected by the official website of the WTA. His position in the main box will be Tereza Martincova.