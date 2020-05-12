Simona Halep does not plan to have children in spite of dating a millionaire

In an interview, Simona Halep was asked how much time spent on social networks and the Internet. “I never look for anyone! And really I don’t follow the publications of others. Simply spend an hour a day reading comments and other stuff or news on Instagram”

When asked about what would be your ideal vacation, Halep replied: “I Would go to a place where not many people around… A quiet place where you can enjoy with my loved ones on a beach”

He was also asked to Halep, now he comes out with a millionaire, if you plan to be a mother: “it’s Not in the next two years! If my children want to practice some sport, the encourage!

If you don’t, I will support whatever the chosen path! But question from my personal life. It is not a nice topic. Don’t ask me about other players or their results… I don’t know. They don’t know me”

Halep finally praised David Ferrer, who ended his career earlier this year: “Every time I saw him on the pitch, he was working so hard for every ball, running, so that we are similar in that sense.

It is a very nice person. Great personality. And I’m a little sad that they have to withdraw, but has done a lot in tennis and now is the time to enjoy life. View the article, as, to fight for each party inspired me when I was a child and also as a player, a professional player now”