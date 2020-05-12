Sia and Maddie Ziegler make a stunning tribute to the victims of Orlando in his latest video (+ Video)

Sia returns to surprise us with a catchy theme, to which he turn to his talentosísima friend Maddie Ziegler.

It is The Greatestwhose video was recently released and in which the ballerina of 13 years in addition to once again display their amazing skills for the dance, made a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the tragedy of Orlando.

This time with wig black Maddie he paints on his face, tears made with the colors of the rainbow to walk through rooms in ruins surrounded by a large number of children also join the choreography.

Awesome!

The singer had started a campaign of intrigue with the hashtag #WeAreYourChildrenthat finally ended with the release of the single in which he also participates Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the shocking video clip: