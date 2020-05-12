Seven things you didn’t know of Maddie Ziegler

Drafting.

Sure that the name of Maddie Ziegler it makes you very known, but if you’ve seen the videos of Siain particular, the “Chandelier”, you’ll know who we are talking about.

The enigmatic 12 year old girl changed the dance contests of the program Dance Moms, to become the “mini muse” the videos of the singer Sia, with which has earned the admiration of the public for their incredible movements.

Below we show you some curious details of this unique artist:

1. Is a faithful fan of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

2. He was going to call Taylor, but two days after they were born we changed the name to Maddison.

3. Her favorite shows are Disney’s “Jessie” and “Shake it Up”.

4. Maddie is studying dance, voice and acting lessons at the Abby Lee Dance Company since have two years.

5. Does not like to read news of it on the Internet.

6. Has a younger sister named Mackenzie.

7. His favorite subject in school is math.