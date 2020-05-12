Romanian party after the title of Simona Halep at Wimbledon

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep festej along with thousands of fellow-countrymen their first title of Wimbledonat a ceremony in the National stadium Bucharest during which I received the congratulations of legends of the sport in your country as the gymnast Nadia Comaneci, who sent his message by video.

“This trophy is yours, the pas”he said from the podium installed in the csped tennis player of 27 years, to 2018 gan Roland Garros and barri Sunday at Wimbledon in less than an hour to the american Serena Williams to get his second Grand Slam.

Halep agradeci the support of their countrymen, and his family, and had also words of gratitude for Ilie Nastase and Ion Tiriactwo great figures of the tennis Romanian and world of those who value the “important tips” they’ve given him during his career.

Tiriac, who highlighted wi as a doubles player in the decades of 1960 and 1970 and is owner of the Mutua Madrid Open, ejerci of master of ceremonies and coment with Halep’s match against Serena that coron to the Romanian at Wimbledon.

The event was attended also footballers Romanian international renown Gica Hagi and Gica Popescu.