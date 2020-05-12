‘Riverdale’: The classes of Camila Mendes to KJ Apa have sparked rumors of a possible relationship

‘Riverdale‘triumphs as series teenager and his fans are already awaiting the fourth season to be premiered the October 9, 2019. After the events with The King Gargoyle and Hiram Lodgethe fans can not wait to see how they will continue to develop the story, but in the meantime there is other news on the series that has revolutionized the fans after the alleged rupture of Bughead.

And is that the relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart seems to have ended, although there is nothing confirmed as they themselves commented on it with some surprising statements.

Now, KJ Apa and Camila Mendesthat interpret to Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge respectively, co-stars and couple in the series, have shared a endearing moment on social media, which has activated the alarm.

In their Stories I could see the actress teach her a phrase everyday Portuguese actor from new zealand. The situation is very funny, by the accent that has the actor, and the adorable moment has not done more to stoke the fire to rumors of their possible relationship after the cameras.

The couple dummy could have jumped in to reality as he passed with his companions, Sprouse and Reinhart. In addition, the rumor gains in strength to join to the rumors that Camila could have cut with his current partner and also fellow actor, Charles Melton, with which he has not been seen on networks throughout the summer. Is it possible that the love in the series is as strong as to break the barrier of reality?

