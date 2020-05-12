Review: Emma by Jane Austen

Talk about Jane Austen is it one of the proper names of the universal literature, one of those authors that everyone has read at least once in life. The contributions were made by Austen’s culture is having left several novels that are of a richness that is unprecedented, and reflects perfectly the society of his time (or better said, a part of that society).

Many can argue if “Pride and prejudice” is his best work, while others claim that it is “Emma” her novel is more complete and shows all the talent of the writer in English, however it seems to me that the best thing we can do as readers is to read the two books and enjoy these two great stories.

As many will know Emma Woodhouse is our protagonist and narrator, and it is through the eyes of this young man that we are going to discover the various inhabitants of Hartfield and Randalls, in this way we see the relationships that are established between them, and we are going to discover how was the life of these characters.

What I like most about the character of Emma is that despite being a character with many good qualities, and that it would appear that he has everything under control, going to commit several errors and mistakes in their efforts by matching all the world knows, but in this case in particular in his desire to find a partner to her friend and protected miss Harriet Smith.

This is a book in which we find this sense of humour peculiar to Jane Austen, a mill that employs masterfully in the dialogues that we enjoy in the central part of the story, and when the reader already knows all those characters that will be as important to the development of the plot. And I have to confess that they are especially funny all the dialogues of Emma with both Frank Churchill as Mr. Knightley.

And to conclude, I would like to say that despite the fact that this year I had planned to read another book of Jane Austen as it is “Sense and feeling” I decided to read “Emma” when I was fully aware that he could never go to a cinema to see the most recent adaptation that has led Autumn de Wilde, and Anya Taylor-Joy plays the role of Emma. But to be fair to this great work, I have to say that this is one of those books that are highly recommended.