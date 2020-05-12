Reveal new images of the cast of New Mutants

Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch) and Maisie Williams (Game of thrones) lead the cast.













Recent advances promotional guarantee that this is not any joke. The premiere of New Mutants will take place on 03 April 2020, and are new images of the cast the that fuel our desire to see their young histriones on the big screen.

The production house 20th Century Studios —known until a few weeks ago as 20th Century Fox— released recently fifteen stills the feature film of Josh Boone. Check em ‘ out in the gallery below.

A synopsis official dictates the following: “Five young mutants discover their abilities while they are held against their will in a secret facility. Struggling to escape from their past sins, and save themselves”.

Next to the following images of the cast of New Mutantsknow also some characteristics of each one of his characters.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik

She is a sorceress who wield a sword as his signature weapon, and sometimes (in the comics) is accompanied by a small dragon purple called Lockheed.

Hairstyle of Taylor-Joy to the film may be a nod to the horns that your character sometimes wears in the comics.

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane

Rahne grabs a set of rosary beads, hinting at the harsh religious upbringing of your character.

The doppelganger Wolfsbane makes sense due to the skills licantrópicas of the character.

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball

Sam is able to release energy thermochemistry that you can use to propel your body forward, like a cannonball.

Sam was a miner who faced the collapse of a tunnel, which could only survive with the help of their powers, mutants. He saved a piece of mine as a reminder of his past.

Henry Behind as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot

Under the nickname of Sunspot, he can drive the solar energy and convert it into pure force.

In progress previous we have seen that ‘Bobby’ is approaching to a washing machine to finally move back when she finds a hand engulfed in flames.

Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage

Danielle is a native american nation Cheyenne. In the comics, has been called to Mirage by the illusions telepathic that you can conjure.

In the movie, the collar of a bear hanging from his neck as a symbol of the creature that stalks her.