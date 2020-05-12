Published new images of “The New Mutants”

Photo: Via 20th Century Fox

20th Century Studios published new images of their upcoming movie “The New Mutants”Directed by Josh Boone.

This new adaptation of the world of the X-Men, will be starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Behindwe , as a group of young mutants must fight to get out of some secret facilities that aim to manipulate their skills.

A series of photographs of the characters from the film were published this week, focusing on, Ilyana Rasputin, better known as Magik and performed by Taylor-Joy and Rahne Sinclairknown as Wolfsbane and performed by Williams.

Also was introduced to a new character, Sam Guthrie (Cannonball), which will be interpreted by Charlie Heaton.