Programming Realmadrid TV: this evening, ‘Kuffs, poli by chance’ and ‘personal Revenge’

issues this Monday night a double delivery of the best in cinema. At 21:30 h, offers Kuffs, poli by chance, a film directed by Bruce A. Evans and starring Christian Slater, Milla Jovovich and Tony Goldwyn. George Kuffs, a young irresponsible, suffers a change in his life when his brother Brad is killed. At this time, George becomes a police officer by accident and swears to avenge his brother.

To 23:10 h, the channel broadcasts Personal revengedirected by Allan A. Goldstein and starring Charles Bronson, Lesley-Anne Down and Michael Parks. Paul Kersey is about to get married with Olivia, a fashion designer very attractive. But her ex-husband, a dangerous gangster named Tommy O’shea, wants at all costs to kidnap the daughter that they had both long ago. This will have catastrophic consequences when Olivia tries to testify in a trial against Tommy. Paul Kersey takes the law into their own hands.