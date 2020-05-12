‘Playmobil: The movie’: Anya Taylor-Joy delves into the world of toys in the first ‘teaser’ trailer – movie News

The film, directed by Lino DiSalvo, was premiered in Spain on August 30, 2019.

You can already see the first ‘teaser’ trailer Playmobil: The movie. The film, directed by debutant Lino DiSalvo, comes to theaters the August 30, 2019 and, in it, Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) gives life to a woman who will go on a grand adventure to rescue his brother.

In Playmobil: The moviethe young Charlie it is absorbed by the world of the famous toys, leaving to his sister Mary without any other option than to follow their steps to be able to save him. Once converted into Playmobil, the protagonist will cross your path with characters such as the driver Thethe charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher and an extravagant fairy godmother.

The film is in its voice cast with Daniel Radcliffe (The saga Harry Potter), Adam Lambert (Glee), Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania 3: A vacation monstrous), Gabriel Bateman (Outcast) and the singer Meghan Trainor. On these lines, don’t miss the trailer.