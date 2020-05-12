Penelope Cruz and Lily Collins: two generations together

The step of Penelope Cruz and Lily Collins Barcelona has been fleeting, but enough to make the two actresses recorded a new advertising campaign for the brand, Lancôme, of which they are both ambassadors, and presumieran also in the virtual sphere of the good chemistry that was established between the two during this professional project.

This Monday, the interpreter Spanish international was seen shooting some of the scenes of the ad in the Casa Batlló and in the vicinity of the National Art Museum of Catalonia, sheathed in a tight blue dress and dark with some heels of vertigo. In the pictures of the day that have come to light, you can see Penelope and Lily -dressed in her case with a mono-dark blue – walking embraced and very smiling while look paths trench coats, one in white and the other in a dark tone.

Before leaving the city of barcelona in a private jet around eight in the evening, the oscar-winning actress and young model -that most recently made the leap to the world of interpretation – turned to their respective social networks to share selfies in a black-and-white that showed so well accompanied that had been during the working day.