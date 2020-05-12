OMG! How Ashley Tisdale is pregnant?!

Not so fast, guys. Although many believe otherwise, the beloved and hated Sharpay still has not done the job to the stork.

Or at least that is what she says…

The actress and singer Ashley Tisdale has been the latest victim of the obsession of Hollywood by the physical appearance of its star, which measures and following a few standards of beauty unrealistic.

After especularse with the possibility that the interpreter of 31-year-old may be expecting her first child with her husband Christopher French after their appearance at the party organized Elton John to see the gala of the Oscars 2017, she has not hesitated to exit the passage of rumors to clarify, first, that she is not pregnant, and smirk about the ‘kindness’ with which it has been judged his physical form.

“The pressure to be perfect is very hard. No, I’m not pregnant, I am simply happy and I have not been strict with my diet, but thanks for reminding me”, he wrote in his official account of Twitter, visibly upset by the comments that flooded the social networks about the silhouette, perhaps a little bit more curvy than usual, which showcased at the event.

Conscious of the responsibility he has as a public figure and teen idol, actress High School Musical also wanted to send an important message to his followers more young people by encouraging them to not listen to critics or trolls.

“Do what you believe you can’t achieve”, he posted in another tweet on the same social network, before sharing an article from Hello Giggles he praises the way in which it had known how to deal with those who failed him in this respect.

This is not the first time that the artist takes advantage of his celebrity status to advocate on the importance of accepting oneself without succumbing to the social pressure, something he has done on more than one occasion in the videos that you share on your channel YouTube and offers beauty tips.

