Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins will star in the biopic about J. R. R. Tolkien

Some weeks ago I we had that, after several projects that have ended up lost in the limbo film, the inevitable film biography on the figure of J. R. R. Tolkien would become a reality under the baton of director Finnish Dome Karukoski, director of the fantastic biopic ‘Tom of Finland’ released this same year.

Well, the project seems to be still very much alive and continues to forge ahead —and how— in its pre-production after you have found the a couple of performers that will give life the author of ‘the lord of The rings’ and his wife Edith Bratt. The responsibility of putting a face and soul to the marriage has fallen finally on the popular Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.

We do not know the degree of resemblance that will be the actors with their real characters after the layer of make-up of rigor, but, for the moment, the trajectory of both is the wind in its sails. On the one hand, Houltalong with many other projects, he continues his journey on the blockbuster as Beast in the new ‘X-Men’ after passing through the unique ‘Mad Max: Fury road’. The charming Collinsfor his part, after his double for Netflix with ‘To the bone’ and ‘Ojka’, leads the cast of the cathodic ‘The Last Tycoon’.

If the confirmation of its director, put it ‘Tolkien’ in the listing of movies you do not lose track during the next few years, the choice of your main cast continues to invite us to trust in the quality of the production. Still without a release date, ‘Tolkien’ is produced by Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainmentand your script is run by David Gleeson and Stephen Bereford.