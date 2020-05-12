NFL: O. J. Simpson denies her ‘affair’ with Kris Jenner: “Khloe Kardashian is not my daughter”

O. J. Simpson, legend of the NFL that was declared “not guilty” of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in 1994 and who has spent several years in prison, has recorded a video to disprove that maintaining a sexual relationship with Kris Jenner and to deny that l is the father of Khloe Kardashian: I’m very proud of Khloe… as Bob Kardashian (their father) what will you be if you were here, but the simple fact of the matter is that she is not ma”.

In the documentary ‘Who Killed Nicole?’, which analyzes the details of the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, it is ensured that O. J. had sexual relationship with Kris Jenner, matriarch of the clan Kardashian then married to Robert Kardashian, friend and lawyer of OJ Simpson.

This revelation, which denies O. J. Simpson, was made by Norman Pardo, which was representative of O. J. Simpson from 1999 to 2012.

O. J. Simpson and the murder of Nicole and Ron

“Never, and I emphasize, never, in any way or form, I had no interest in Kris Jenner… neither romanticist, nor sexual. And I have never felt any sign that she has any interest in m. As these stories are simply false. Malicious, in bad taste,” suggests O. J. Simpson in the video.

Persecution to O. J. Simpson for murdering his ex-wife

“Bob Kardashian was like a brother to m. He was a great guy. Married to Kris and they went on together, moments increbles. Unfortunately, that ahab”, explained the former player.

The da that the life of O. J. Simpson changed forever

According to Pardo the sexual encounter between the star of the NFL, and Kris Jenner came in 1991 in a jacuzzi, after their respective couples (Nicole Brown and Robert Kardashian) go to sleep.